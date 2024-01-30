Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 192,971 shares.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

