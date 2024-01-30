Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

