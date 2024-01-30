Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

