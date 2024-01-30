Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

VNDA stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.