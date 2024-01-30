Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 225.93 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

