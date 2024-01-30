Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

