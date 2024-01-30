LSV Asset Management Buys 69,400 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.92. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

