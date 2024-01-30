LSV Asset Management Invests $796,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

