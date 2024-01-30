LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,907 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

