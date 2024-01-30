Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1,075.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

