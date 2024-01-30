Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 50,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 1.3 %

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $370.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 129.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.