Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

