McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $559.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $525.00 to $559.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $495.38.

NYSE:MCK opened at $486.62 on Monday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.87 and a 200-day moving average of $445.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

