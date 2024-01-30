Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

