MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
MeiraGTx Stock Up 2.2 %
MGTX opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.42.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.
