MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 2.2 %

MGTX opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 401.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.