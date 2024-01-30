Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.72. Meridian has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Meridian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meridian by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.



