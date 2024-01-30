Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.
Meridian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.72. Meridian has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
