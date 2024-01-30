MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 196.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 403,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $310,764.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,413.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $310,764.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,966 shares of company stock worth $658,352 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.05.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

