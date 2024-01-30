Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

