Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $409.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $242.20 and a 12 month high of $409.98.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

