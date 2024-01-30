Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $409.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.43. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $409.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

