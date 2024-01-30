Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $409.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $242.20 and a one year high of $409.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.43. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

