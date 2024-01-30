Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGO
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.