Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

