Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,601,723 shares in the company, valued at $40,131,928.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 708,954 shares of company stock worth $1,679,032. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

