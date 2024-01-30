Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

