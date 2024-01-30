Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 280.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $628.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

