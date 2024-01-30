MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiX Telematics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.19.
MiX Telematics Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on MIXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MiX Telematics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.