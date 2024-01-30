Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Model N worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Model N alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Model N Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Model N stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.