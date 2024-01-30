Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 105,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
