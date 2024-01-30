Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 105,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Free Report ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

