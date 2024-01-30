Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

