MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSM opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $19,898,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

