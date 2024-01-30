M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capri by 12,296.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 663,164 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.