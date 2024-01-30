M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.5 %

SNDR stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

