M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Vistra by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.