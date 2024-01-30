M&T Bank Corp Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,886,000 after buying an additional 1,790,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

