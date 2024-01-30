M&T Bank Corp Has $371,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

