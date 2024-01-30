M&T Bank Corp Has $401,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

