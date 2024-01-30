M&T Bank Corp Has $435,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

