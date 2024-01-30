M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.