M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 4,284 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

