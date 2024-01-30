M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 71,596 Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,190,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 321,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 131,748 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock worth $147,170,899. Corporate insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

