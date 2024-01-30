M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $255.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,987 over the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

