M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 363,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

