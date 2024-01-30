M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,044 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

