M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.