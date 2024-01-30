M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

