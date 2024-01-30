M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPW opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.