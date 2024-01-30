Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,647,000 after purchasing an additional 866,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

