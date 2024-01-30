National Bankshares Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.27.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

