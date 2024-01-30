National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

