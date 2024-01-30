NBC Securities Inc. Invests $310,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

